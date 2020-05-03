Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million.
AMAL stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.
Amalgamated Bank Company Profile
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.