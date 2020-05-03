Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million.

AMAL stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

