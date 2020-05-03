Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Position Raised by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Ameresco worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ameresco by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $17.08. 176,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,085. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $855.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

