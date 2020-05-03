Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.08. 176,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ameresco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $855.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.55 million. Research analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.