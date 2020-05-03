American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,619,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

