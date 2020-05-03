American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will report sales of $1.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average is $228.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 118.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 51,285 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

