American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 5.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of American Tower worth $452,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.20. 1,896,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.34. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

