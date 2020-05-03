AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

AME stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.49. 1,210,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AMETEK by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after purchasing an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,644,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

