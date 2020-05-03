AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 32.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. 1,210,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

