Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 890.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.35.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $8.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 88.62% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.