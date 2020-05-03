Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,704,000 after acquiring an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,434. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 88.62% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.