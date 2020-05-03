Analysts Expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to announce $16.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metlife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.58 billion. Metlife posted sales of $15.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metlife will report full year sales of $66.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.32 billion to $67.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $68.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.55 billion to $69.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Metlife.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

NYSE MET traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. Metlife has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. SWS Partners increased its stake in Metlife by 10.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 86.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 164,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

