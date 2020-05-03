Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Waste Management reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $5,129,387.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,782.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

