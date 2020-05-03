Analysts Expect XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XP.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. XP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

XP stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 733,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,212. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

