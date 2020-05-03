Analysts Set Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $126.31

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,376,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. Walmart has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.