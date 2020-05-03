Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. 256,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.36. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

