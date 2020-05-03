AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.31% of AquaVenture worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AquaVenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AquaVenture by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

NYSE WAAS remained flat at $$27.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,167,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,237. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.15 million, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

