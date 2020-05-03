Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.92 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Ardor has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

