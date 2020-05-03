Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.38-1.54 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.38-1.54 EPS.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. 1,136,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,666. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.