Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

BDNNY opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

