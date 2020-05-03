Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 8.5% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 43,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 1,483,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.55 by ($5.30). The firm had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

