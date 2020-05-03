Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Takes $130,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after acquiring an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,210,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 786,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 2,575,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,359. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.