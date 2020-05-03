Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.15.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.42. 2,616,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

