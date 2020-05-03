Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

Shares of AVY traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $108.07. 469,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,746. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.92. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,031,000 after acquiring an additional 879,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $106,990,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

