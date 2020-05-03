Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 451,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $344.54 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $29,475.00. Insiders have bought a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 894,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

