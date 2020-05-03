Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.53 Million

Analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post $99.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.30 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $103.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $427.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $442.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $452.31 million, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $459.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,930.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. 135,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

