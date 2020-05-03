BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAESY. ValuEngine raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE SYS PLC/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.