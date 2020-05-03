Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Banc of California from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NYSE BANC opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $530.34 million, a P/E ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 287,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

