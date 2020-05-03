BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 142 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after buying an additional 83,815 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,458,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,750 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

