BancorpSouth Bank Acquires 19,338 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,591. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

