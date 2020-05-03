BancorpSouth Bank Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,742,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.