BancorpSouth Bank Acquires Shares of 4,071 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 40,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 711,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,521,000 after buying an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.17 on Friday, hitting $212.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,338,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,106,552. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

