BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.66. 3,764,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. The company has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

