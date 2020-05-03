BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 786.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,608. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.58. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.