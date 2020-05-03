BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,552 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,593. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.