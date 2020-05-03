BancorpSouth Bank Buys 396 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,300,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,723,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.27. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

