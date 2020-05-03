BancorpSouth Bank Buys Shares of 69,028 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. State Street Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.12.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. 3,836,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,804. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

