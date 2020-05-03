BancorpSouth Bank Cuts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

BancorpSouth Bank decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $136.78. 1,454,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,321. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

