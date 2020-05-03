BancorpSouth Bank Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,234,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,722. The firm has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

