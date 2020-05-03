BancorpSouth Bank Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

