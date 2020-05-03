BancorpSouth Bank Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $137.25. 3,681,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

