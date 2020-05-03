BancorpSouth Bank Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $47,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. TheStreet lowered Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $41.00. 2,802,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,918. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

