BancorpSouth Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. 4,044,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,372. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

