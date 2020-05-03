BancorpSouth Bank Grows Stock Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank owned about 0.07% of First Horizon National worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Horizon National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 6,287,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,939. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

