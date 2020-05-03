BancorpSouth Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after buying an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Lam Research stock traded down $20.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.02. 5,715,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.30. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,946. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

