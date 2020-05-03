BancorpSouth Bank Has $3.39 Million Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT traded down $3.96 on Friday, reaching $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,266. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

