BancorpSouth Bank Has $3.49 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 316,711 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 285,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.80. 1,880,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,554. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

