BancorpSouth Bank Has $4.74 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. 13,583,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.