BancorpSouth Bank Has $4.84 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 122,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 89.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,968,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $11.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,766. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day moving average is $289.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

