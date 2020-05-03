BancorpSouth Bank Has $5.08 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,581,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239,598. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

