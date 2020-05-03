BancorpSouth Bank Has $552,000 Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. 1,956,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,296. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.